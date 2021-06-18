Geode Capital Management LLC Has $534.26 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $534,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

