Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,929 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of American Water Works worth $482,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $162.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.