Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $470,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $545.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

