Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,248,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292,482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $416,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

