GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,357 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

