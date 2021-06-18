GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $336.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.37. The stock has a market cap of $954.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.