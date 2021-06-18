GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 691.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

