GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 793,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,872,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68.

