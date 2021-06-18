Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 261.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Geron were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $449.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

