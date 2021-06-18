Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.09. Gevo shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 35,172 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 95.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 3,462.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.