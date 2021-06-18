GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,545.13 ($20.19).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,428.80 ($18.67) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The company has a market cap of £71.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,352.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.