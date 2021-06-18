GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Libertas Partners

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Libertas Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock. Libertas Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,421 ($18.57). 14,917,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,240. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,352.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.