Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 13.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

