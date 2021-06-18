Glenview Trust Co Buys New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

