Glenview Trust Co Has $301,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

