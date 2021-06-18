Glenview Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 39.0% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $914.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

