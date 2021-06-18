Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 11,300 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.74 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

