Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 110.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 272,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

ALLY stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

