Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $940.48 million, a PE ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

