Global Rental Token Price Hits $0.0000 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00756554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Global Rental Token Profile

Global Rental Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

