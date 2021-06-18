Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,755 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

CHIQ opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

