Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KRMA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.