Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

