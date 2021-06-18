Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Coverage Initiated at National Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSV. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.
Shares of GSV opened at $0.58 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.
About Gold Standard Ventures
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
