Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Coverage Initiated at National Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSV. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.58 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

