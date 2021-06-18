Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,429 shares of company stock worth $125,716 and sold 52,167 shares worth $228,489. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 27,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,629. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.