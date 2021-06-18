Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. Gores Holdings V has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

