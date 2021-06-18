Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Graco worth $59,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

