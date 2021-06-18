Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BP PLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.3% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 7,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,175,000 after acquiring an additional 442,308 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.08. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.