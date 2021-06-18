Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 673,007 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 831.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,007 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,255,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in UBS Group by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.