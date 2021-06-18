Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.15 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.