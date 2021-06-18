Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 69,100 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.05 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

