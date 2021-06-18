Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 303,800 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.31. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.