Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $768,496.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00058127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00718130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00082451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

