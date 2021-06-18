Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $140.00

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.00, but opened at $143.00. Gravity shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 2,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Gravity in the first quarter worth about $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 146.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth about $6,832,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gravity by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gravity by 45.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

