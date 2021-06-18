Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

