Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,102 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,200. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

