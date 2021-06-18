Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1,912.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.24. The company had a trading volume of 435,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.