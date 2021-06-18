Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,800 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $127,841.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 700,714 shares of company stock worth $19,664,658 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,974. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

