Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $56.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

