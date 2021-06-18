Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $124.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.