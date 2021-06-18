Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 1,071,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

