GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GOTU. Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

GOTU traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 255,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -1.19. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

