Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Down to $112.12

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.12, but opened at $108.23. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 4,747 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -353.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,794,000.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

