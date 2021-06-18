Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Down to $112.12

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.12, but opened at $108.23. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 4,747 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.
The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -353.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,794,000.
About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.
