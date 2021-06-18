H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 1,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

