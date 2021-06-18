Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

HAE opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

