Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,693,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 3,856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.

OTCMKTS HMSNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

