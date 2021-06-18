Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 205.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.69. 426,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

