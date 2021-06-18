Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys 3,283 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 112,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

