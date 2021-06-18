Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.74. 149,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

