Harbor Advisory Corp MA Invests $1.43 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. 14,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,383. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96.

